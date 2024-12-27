Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who were attending a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Belagavi, rushed to Delhi to pay their respects.

The Congress party has declared a seven-day mourning period, cancelling all its programmes as a mark of respect. Rahul Gandhi said he has lost his mentor and guide in former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family," Gandhi said in a post on X.

On Communal Harmony

In the 2024 elections, Singh had come out sharply against PM Narendra Modi, accusing him of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the prime minister by giving "hateful speeches" during the poll campaign. He asserted that only the Congress could ensure a growth-oriented progressive future where democracy and the Constitution would be safeguarded.

Final Days and Tributes

Singh's last letter to the voters of Punjab, released by the Congress during the peak of electioneering, was a sharp critique of the Modi regime. He accused the BJP of betraying those who trained for regular recruitment and criticized the Agnipath scheme as endangering national security. He also accused Modi of lowering the dignity of public discourse and singled out the BJP for its divisive politics.

As the nation mourns the loss of a great leader, it is clear that Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy will continue to shape India's economic and political landscape for years to come. His calm, thoughtful leadership, marked by action rather than rhetoric, and his commitment to economic liberalisation and rights-based welfare, have profoundly transformed the lives of millions of Indians. His indelible imprint on India's history will be remembered with respect and admiration.