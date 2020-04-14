One of Hollywood's greatest romances ever was when the innocent and young Winona Ryder fell for the handsome and broody Johnny Depp. The two started seeing each other in 1989 but parted ways in 1993.

The two actors met each other at the 1989 premiere of 'Great Balls of Fire'. Winona recalled that she was getting herself a coke when Depp spotted her. He later said that it was like, "a classic glance, like the zoom lenses in West Side Story, and everything else gets foggy."

The two were later set up by a mutual friend. At at time, The Stranger Things star was only 17 and Johnny was 26. While reminiscing about their first meeting, Winona said "I thought maybe he would be a real jerk, but he was really, really shy." Johnny also said, "When I met Winona and we fell in love, it was absolutely like nothing before. We hung out the whole day...and night, and we've been hanging out ever since. I love her more than anything in the whole world."

The two were so madly in love with each other that they got engaged just five months after meeting each other. They also moved in together.

Being a 17 year old at the time, Johnny was Winona's first serious relationship. She also said, "When I met Johnny, I was pure virgin. He changed that. He was my first everything. My first real kiss. My first real boyfriend. My first fiancé. The first guy I had sex with. So he'll always be in my heart. Forever. Kind of funny that word."

Evidently the breakup was also tough for her, leading her into depression. She said, "I attempted being an alcoholic for two weeks; spending a lot of time in my hotel room; drinking screwdrivers from the mini-bar; smoking cigarettes and listening to Tom Waits. One night I fell asleep with a lit cigarette, and woke up to the flames. I haven't visited that dark side since. That was what you might say my 'wake-up call.'"

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor too was equally committed to the relationship. He even got her name 'Winona Forever' tattooed on her arm, which he later changed to 'Wino Forever'.

To everyone's surprise, Winona also came to Johnny's defense when was accused by Amber Heard for domestic violence. Winona was recorded as saying, "I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said. He was never, never that way towards me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves."