'Loser': Sana Makhul slams Ranvir Shorey for calling her 'undeserving winner'; fans say 'Stop crying, BB is over'

Popular television actor Sana Makbul was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, with Naezy as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey as the second runner-up.

The news of Sana winning the show has been received well by certain sections of fans, while some said that BB OTT 3 is a fixed show and she is 'underserving'

Some wanted Naezy to win, while others wanted Ranvir Shorey to win.

Social media users after the finale also called out the makers of the reality show and said that they were biased.

Ranvir says Sana is an 'undeserving winner'

Ranvir Shorey, who was one of her main rivals on the show, finished as the second runner-up. After the finale, Ranvir spoke about his journey on the show and said that Sana was an "undeserving winner."

Ranvir said, "Initially what I said was a knee-jerk reaction. There were 16 of us starving for two days. Mentally and emotionally, it has been a roller coaster ride. It is an experience I will cherish and remember for the rest of my life. I don't think she was the most deserving candidate, but one has to respect Bigg Boss' decision and the voting. I always knew voting was my weak spot. My objective was to make it to the finale so that I could experience the whole show. I made it to the top 3 despite not having a proper PR or management team at the moment. I think I have done well. As far as Sana winning is concerned, this show is unpredictable and it has shown us that by her win. But I certainly congratulate her."

What next after BB OTT 3?

Ranvir said, "I just want to go home, take a break for a week, eat and sleep as I want, spend some time with my son and then be back with complete enthusiasm for this series. I have other projects shot, which I hope will come up for release. There is a lot of good work I have shot, but it's not coming out."

Sana after winning BB OTT 3, said, "It was like a turmoil of emotions. It was like an ECG machine; up down, up down, oh god. Hurricane, rains. There were a lot of things, I firmly believe that strong women are never appreciated."

Talking to the media house, Sana responds to the claims made by Ranvir. According to him Sana shouldn't have won the Bigg Boss OTT 3 title. To this Sana responds, "I think har Hara hua player yahi bolta hai ke wo deserving nahi hai. Toh I think unki nazar mein agar main deserving nahi hoon toh good for him, I have the trophy." (Whoever loses often feels it, I have the trophy).

Sana said, " He has always been rude to me. If someone is elder to you and disrespects you. I have always addressed him as Ranvirji. He always had a soft corner for Kritika and spoke to her more kindly.

Fans were happy with the duo still pointing fingers at each other despite he

A user said, "Cry more cry more.."

Another said, "Cry about it . Issko laga apne divorce sad story share karke jeetega", ( He thought he could sob about his divorce and married life).