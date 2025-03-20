'Lose some weight': Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Fashion Advice She Received; actor's oversized blazer, shoddy makeup fail to impress netizens

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her impeccable sartorial choices, amped up the glam quotient as she attended the GRAzia Fashion Awards 2025in Mumbai.

Tamannaah opted for an oversized maroon suit and an olive-green shirt, which she paired with an oversized leather bomber jacket.

Her makeup was on point, especially her eye makeup. However, netizens weren't impressed with her look at all. They called out her designer for the oversized outfit and criticized her makeup.

Take a look:

A user wrote, "The makeup looks bad."

Another commented, "Awful makeup."

A third one added, "Horrendous outfit."

Speaking to Grazia India during the fashion awards, Tamannaah was asked about a piece of fashion advice she had received. She revealed, "Lose some weight."

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines amid breakup rumors with Vijay Varma. As per reports, the couple parted ways last month.

Tamannaah and Vijay began dating in 2022 and were seen together in Sujoy Ghosh's segment of Netflix's Lust Stories 2, which premiered in June 2023. After months of speculation, Tamannaah finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with Film Companion in June 2023.

Later, Vijay Varma shared that they chose to announce their relationship because he didn't want to 'cage' his feelings. "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like spending time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide it. It takes a lot of effort to conceal a relationship—you cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't that I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings," Vijay told Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel.