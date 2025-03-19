Fans are waiting with bated breath for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's much-anticipated film, Sikandar. The songs and teaser have already created a buzz, and netizens are eagerly looking forward to the trailer.

As per reports, Sikandar is set to be the perfect Eidi for fans, releasing on Eid 2025.

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss are all set to bring the action entertainer, Sikandar on the big screen on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Release Date

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sikandar is scheduled to release on March 30, 2025. Since the exact date of Eid is yet to be confirmed (March 30, March 31, or April 1), the makers have strategically chosen Sunday, March 30, for the theatrical release.

A source told the portal, "Sikandar's release date has been locked. It'll arrive in cinemas on Sunday, March 30. The makers are confident that it's the perfect release window. Sunday will be a major holiday, especially in Maharashtra due to Gudi Padwa. Meanwhile, Ramzan Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31."

#Sikandar Runtime - 2 Hours & 20 Minutes



First Half - 1 Hour & 15 minutes

Second Half - 1 Hour & 5 minutes



'Sikandar is lot more than just a Mass film, It’s a film with lots of Emotion & We are targeting all section of audiences', says director @ARMurugadoss pic.twitter.com/YhgnaHAed7 — Being DK (@DHARMEN69502332) March 19, 2025

The source further added that the film's box office performance is expected to remain strong due to the post-Eid holiday effect on Tuesday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 2, in many regions. Additionally, another boost is expected from Friday, April 4, onwards, ensuring sustained momentum at the box office until Sunday, April 6.

Runtime and trailer release

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director AR Murugadoss confirmed that the final cut of Sikandar has been locked, with a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The film is structured into two halves.

The first half is approximately 1 hour 15 minutes. The second half is approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Murugadoss also revealed that the trailer is expected to drop by this weekend, either on March 22 or March 23. Alongside the trailer launch, advance bookings will also open.

When asked about the storyline, he kept it brief, saying, "I can't reveal much, but it is a mass entertainer that will satisfy Salman Sir's fans, film lovers, and family audiences alike. We have targeted all sections of viewers with Sikandar."

With just 10 days left for release, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is set to submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the coming days.

Salman Khan's last film, Tiger 3, also had a Sunday release. The film opened to a massive Rs. 44.5 crore at the box office. However, after maintaining stability for a few days, it witnessed a decline. Tiger 3 wrapped up its domestic run with a lifetime collection of Rs. 282.79 crore but fell short of making a significant impact at the box office.