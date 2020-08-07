Lorna started in the fitness industry for her journey, which, she claims, helped her find a different perspective on life and appreciate her mind and body more. Soon after discovering this new perspective on life - she knew that she had to share it with the world. Her business, she states, is much more than just personal training sessions with her clients - she wants to encourage people to consider fitness as a lifestyle, rather than an hourly/daily session. She points out that it is her job to do training for her clients so that they do not get sick off it. Florence has also teamed up with a production company to collaborate with different brands and create more cinematic films in place of generic adverts.

Crediting her hometown London, and it's continually buzzing social scene, Lorna admits that she would never be where she is had she not gone through the experiences she went through. The social stamina that she has built up over the years has allowed her to interact with many people and make connections as if it's second nature to her. She also points out that all of her work requires personal interaction - and to do so, she must gain individuals' interest and respect!

When asked about the relationships that she builds with her clients, Lorna lays out her framework - she starts off with getting to know each client. She understands that every individual requires a different form of push; some require verbal motivation; some need a physical push! Most of her clients aim generally to be fitter and have a healthier lifestyle, which is why a large part of her work focuses on mobility and core strength the most.

Lorna has big goals for her company. She plans on a global retreat for her clients, allowing them to take wellness-motivated vacations all over the world and work on their mind, body, and soul!