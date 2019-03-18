Lord Voldemort, the main antagonist in JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels, will be returning on-screen soon. At least, that's what actor Ralph Fiennes would like to make you think and believe. The Fantastic Beast movies, which are set in the past, are opening up fresh possibilities.

Recently, in an interview to Newsnight, Fiennes dropped the bomb when the interviewer asked him if he thinks that Voldemort's days are over. To which, in a coy manner, Fiennes replied, "Well, there are variants, aren't there? Fantastic Beasts and things."

And when the interviewer asked him if he will be playing the role or not, Fiennes did not hold himself back, "I feel a kind of affection for Voldemort, so if there was a world in which Voldemort came back, I would be very possessive about wanting to reprise that."

The next Fantastic Beast movie is yet to start filming and is expected to release in 2020. And going by the likes of it, we can see Fiennes back as the antagonist on our big screen and if not in the next instalment then at least in one of the planned five-strong series.

But for the time being, Fiennes will be occupied with the next James Bond movie, which will go for production next month. However, interestingly, Fiennes has not received the script of the movie yet.

"I have been affectionately nudging Barbara Broccoli to send me a screenplay and I'm told it will be coming soon, and I know that Daniel [Craig] is playing Bond," he teased.

Bond 25 will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the British agent, as speculations over who will replace him continues.