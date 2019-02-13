Harry Potter aka Daniel Radcliffe has confessed that a rendition of the most popular movie series is on the cards. He even revealed that it might come on our small screen as a series.

The 29-year-old actor had attained fame at just 11 years of age after playing the character penned down by JK Rowling. There have been plays based on the franchise titled Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London. But, it has not been showcased on the small screen at all.

In his interview to IGN, the star revealed that he is "sure there will be some other version of it."

Harry Potter, as a franchise, has gone on to become one of those franchises like James Bond. Though there has not been any change in actors on-screen, there has been with the play offstage.

Even Daniel Radcliffe confessed the same, "I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime – we've already got a few more (in the stage play Cursed Child)."

Despite no Harry Potter movie coming out, the world of wizards has still been entertaining us with its 'Fantastic Beasts' movie franchise. They have been serving as a prequel to the HP series. Till now, there have been three movies of the franchise and as per the contract, two more will be produced.

Daniel had previously confessed that he would love to watch a prequel to the HP movies with other characters. He had also suggested that he would love to see a TV series about the Marauders.

The Marauder is the group of friends that consists of Harry's father James Potter, Godfather Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew.

Now, when will this dream production come to fruition is only a matter of time. The producers and makers sure are not going to give up that easily from the wizarding world, provided they have been generating good box office revenues.