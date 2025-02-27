Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. After Skyforce, he wrapped up shooting for Welcome to the Jungle and is now filming Bhoot Bangla. Amid his hectic schedule, the actor has also kickstarted promotions for his upcoming film Kannappa.

PS: The Vishnu Manchu-directed movie marks Akshay's Telugu debut.

Akshay Kumar will be portraying Lord Shiva in Kannappa. However, days after the film's poster launch, the recently released Mahakal Chalo song sparked controversy, as a section of people objected to his gesture of hugging the Shivling.

Following the song's release, a priest association accused him of misrepresenting Sanatan Dharma.

Here's what happened

The association's president, Mahesh Sharma, expressed disapproval over certain visuals in the music video, particularly the scene where Akshay hugs the Shivling and has Panchamrit Abhishek performed on him.

During the press event of Kannappa, when Akshay was asked about the ongoing controversy Akshay Kumar said, "My parents taught me as a kid that Lord Shiva is my father and goddess is a mother."

He further added, "So, if you hug your parents, what is wrong with that? Is there anything wrong with it? Absolutely no. He further added, "Meri agar shakti wahan se aati hai, toh meri bhakti ko agar koi galat samjhe, usmein mera koi kasur nahi. That's it. If my strength comes from there, then if someone misunderstands my devotion, it is not my fault. That's it.)"

Vishnu Manchu also extended his support to Akshay Kumar and said, "In the movie, Kannappa hugs Lord Shiva's linga and he offered meat to Lord Shiva. When you visit Sri Karahasi, you see the foot of Kannappa on Lord Shiva but why he put the foot is because that is the way he worships Lord Shiva. He pours water inside his mouth and spits it on Lord Shiva to clean it. So, as long as your heart and devotion are pure, the rituals are not necessary and this is what the movie narrates. And you know what, I felt divine when he was hugging him."

About the film Kannappa

Coming back to the film, Akshay Kumar shared his excitement about stepping into the role of Lord Shiva: "At first, I wasn't sure but Vishnu's unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me. The story is powerful and deeply moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. I'm honoured to be a part of this incredible journey."

Kannappa is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 25, 2025.