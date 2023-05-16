After the Congress party's resounding triumph in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav aimed a jibe at the BJP regarding its "Bajrang Bali" strategy.

Tejashwi Yadav declared that the 'gada' (mace) of Lord Hanuman would not be confined to solely the southern state, but would also strike at those who manipulate religion for political gain and sow discord in society.

"I was told earlier that Hanuman ji is angry with the BJP. This was the reason why, Congress party won the election in Karnataka. It is not the defeat of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and BJP but also to those who are associated as alliance partners," he said.

"The Karnataka election has given a strong message to the rest of the country that opposition parties should fight against the BJP. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, (RJD chief) Lalu (Prasad) ji and we are making efforts to get every opposition party united in the country and defeat the BJP. We have no personal aim to become the Prime Minister or Chief Minister.

"We have only one aim to work for the poor people, farmers, labourers, security personnel, remove unemployment and minimise inflation. We are making efforts to save our democracy and constitution," Tejashwi Yadav added.

Earlier, in a surprising gesture, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, extended a hand of support to the Congress during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in states where the party holds significant sway.

She emphasized that such support would be contingent upon the reciprocal backing of her own Trinamool Congress in that respective state that was quickly rejected by the state Congress unit.

(With inputs from IANS)