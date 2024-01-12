Bobby Deol is riding high on the success of Animal. The film has been a record-breaking success at the Bollywood box office and worldwide. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri among others the film has Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. Although Ranbir Kapoor was lauded for his role, as Bobby Deol garnered accolades for his role as antagonist, Abrar Haque, despite a relatively short stint, his screen presence left fans wanting to see him more.

Recently, the actor dropped a video expressing gratitude for all the love as he answered several questions.

Bobby Deol expresses gratitude towards fans for Animal

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a video offering a peek into some behind-the-scenes as he gets ready for the shot and several clips from the film. The video was shot as he gears up for the grand star-studded Animal's success bash.

In the video, he was asked about his favourite song from Animal, to which he says, "It has to be (following the Jamal Kudu signature step)"

He was asked a superpower he thinks Abrar would have. Bobby opines, "Peace to the world. Peace and happiness." He is further asked if Abrar had one dialogue in the film, what would he say? "Tu aur tu idhar aa (and points fingers)."

"Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to every one of you for showering #TeamAnimal & Abrar with unconditional love (accompanied by folded hand and sparkle emojis)," read the caption alongside the post.

The makers hosted a success party recently as the film shattered all box-office records. Bobby was seen enjoying with the cast and also grooved to Jammal Kuddu.

Meanwhile, a day after the success party, Bobby Deol was spotted in the city where he was captured at a restaurant and while entering his car, an underprivileged woman was selling ballon and Bobby Deol gave her money. He then shook hands with her. His kind gesture towards winning the internet.

A user wrote, "He is so humble and down to earth.."

Another mentioned, " He deserves all the success.."

About Animal

Animal talks about a troubled father-son relationship. A section of the audience called it out for being misogynistic and brutally violent. The sequel of the film is in work. The post-credit scenes hint at Animal's sequence titled' Animal Park. Although, Animal was brutally violent Bobby Deol's character was killed by Ranbir. With immense popularity and success, the makers might add or revive his role.

Bobby Deol wears a hoodie from Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand D'Yavol

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bobby Deol was captured at Mumbai airport where he was seen wearing a hoodie by the brand D'Yavol.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently launched his luxury streetwear brand, D'Yavol.

Several reports state that "Bobby has worked with Red Chillies before and Aryan Khan was keen on working with him. The actor has already shot some portions of the series and will be finishing the rest of the shoot, Aryan has also cast a few newbies in the series and is quite excited about his debut."

Aryan Khan will soon be making his debut as a director on Netflix. Reports suggest that he has cast a few newbies for the show as well.