'Looks uncomfortable, tight fitted': Priyanka Chopra opts for off-shoulder shimmery gown at Paani event [reactions]

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai till Friday evening. The actor attended the event for a beauty brand and also attended the screening of Paani on Friday evening with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth Chopra.

Several videos and pictures of Priyanka attending the Paani screening with her brother and mother have surfaced on scial media.

In a video, Priyanka was seen giving different poses on the red carpet. Along with Priyanka, her cousin's sister Manara also attended the event.

After arriving at the screening, Priyanka Chopra greeted everyone with a namaste. Priyanka looked stunning in a blingy golden outfit.

Priyanka opts for Tarun Tahiliani-style gown

Priyanka looked breathtakingly pretty in the figure-hugging gown, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, that features intricate sequin and crystal embellishments that shimmered under the lights. The long skirt draped gracefully around Priyanka's waist.

She took the pallu of her saree on her bun. The off-shoulder gown gave a divine apsara vibe.

On Saturday, she shared several photos of her look on Instagram, receiving a flood of compliments.

One follower remarked, "Killing us with all these stunning looks."

Another commented, "Looking like a priceless jewel, truly apsara @priyankachopra queen things indeed PCManiac love always."

A fan enthusiastically added, "She's the hottest girl in the world!!! OUR DESI GIRL OUR DESI GIRL!!!!"

However, several videos and pictures that have been shared on social media show Priyanka getting uncomfortable carrying the outfit.

Work Front

Priyanka is gearing up to share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming action-comedy Heads of State. She's also preparing for the role of Nadia for the highly anticipated second season of Citadel.