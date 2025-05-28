Deepika Padukone is back with a bang, slaying like never before while gracefully balancing her post-motherhood duties. On Wednesday, the actress attended a Cartier event in Stockholm, Sweden, looking resplendent in red. She took to social media to share photos from the event, captioning her Instagram post: "Hej (Hi) from Stockholm."

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika wore a striking Ashi Studio Fall 2023 gown for the evening. To complete the look, Shaleena and Deepika selected statement Cartier jewels from the brand's latest collection.

The actress opted for a blood-red floor-length gown by Ashi Studio, draped elegantly over her shoulders. The ensemble featured a boat neckline, open front, full-length sleeves, an exaggerated flap detail on the bodice, a curved hemline, and a dramatic floor-sweeping train.

To accessorise, Deepika wore the Pavocelle necklace from Cartier's En Équilibre collection. According to the Cartier website, the necklace features a breathtaking 58.08-carat sapphire cabochon, inspired by the peacock. Its structure, composed of intricate openwork motifs, echoes the majestic bird's tail. The piece is further embellished with glittering diamonds. She paired the necklace with dainty diamond earrings.

Deepika added glam to her outfit with bold and bright makeup

Deepika chose a slicked-back hairstyle with a side parting, and opted for glittery nude eyeshadow, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, glossy nude-brown lips, mascara-coated lashes, and soft contouring, creating a luminous, sophisticated look.

While celebrities praised her bold fashion choice, some netizens criticised the ensemble for its heavy fabric, questioning the practicality of such attire in hot and humid weather. A few even remarked that the gown resembled a blanket draped over her shoulders.

A user wrote, "Overrated actress Cartier could have done better."

Another user wrote, "Why is her face looking so red? Wrong make up?"

The third one wrote, "Makeup artist should be fired. She is looking 55."