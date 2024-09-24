Alia Bhatt made her debut at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The actor set the ramp on fire with her dramatic and metallic look. Despite being her debut, Alia Bhatt walked the ramp along with American star Andie MacDowell during the show "Walk Your Worth" at Palais Garnier.

For her debut, she wore a metallic silver breastplate, which she paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit. Alia carried off the bold metal plates with ease. Her Super dramatic make-up was a turn-off, as she has soft features and the poise was missing.

Gaurav Gupta shared the image of Alia and wrote, "She wears metal-cast silver breastplate adorned with intertwining snakes and birds, paired with black sharara trousers. #GauravGupta #GauravGuptaCouture #AliaBhatt."

'Looks nervous and lost'

A user wrote," She looks so nervous and not confident like Aishwarya RAI."

Another wrote, "Yes, she has the features to pull that style of makeup off. Super dramatic makeup throws her facial harmony off balance since her features are soft."

The third one said, "She looks lost and overshadowed."

The fourth one mentioned, "Just look at Alia Bhatt's grace and style at Paris Fashion Week, She looked so gorgeous and beautiful."

Alia shared a selfie video and was seen showering air kisses and saying, "I love you guys."

Alia had earlier opened up about making her debut at the Paris Fashion Week this year. She had said in a statement, "Firsts are always special, and I'm deeply honoured to walk for Le Défilé with L'Oréal Paris. Being among such inspiring, powerful, and confident women is a moment of pride for me."

A video of Alia prepping for the big debut at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week has gone viral.