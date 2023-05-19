A day after her crocodile neckpiece made headlines, Urvashi Rautela grabbed attention for her blue lipstick. The diva was seen sporting a striking blue lipstick with a blue and white shaded princess gown at the Cannes in her new look. While many thought she aced the look, there were many who were reminded of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'purple lipstick' look from back in 2016.

Social media unimpressed

Many on reddit started commenting on how Urvashi looks like she tried to copy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "When you're chewing on a pen and it starts leaking," one user wrote. "Is she cosplaying the OG Aishwarya at this year's Cannes?" another one wrote. "She's looking like a Disney villainess," one social media user commented. "She's trying to emulate her look like Aish," another social media user opined.

"She might have taken some inspiration from the one and only Aishwarya!!!." was another one of the comments. "lol she tryna be doing aish again after the necklace now lip shade," came one more comment on her picture.

Aishwarya's purple lipstick

Back in 2016, Aishwarya sported a purple lipstick with a beautiful purple dress. "The whole idea of fashion and make-up is for people to discuss it and I guess she wanted to be discussed. She achieved what she wanted to achieve with it, which I think is great," Huffingtonpost had reported Sonam Kapoor saying.