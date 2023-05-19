Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making the world swoon with her fiery red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The former beauty queen is doling out major fashion goals and inspirations with each of her looks. However, it was her Cannes appearance back in 2016 that will forever remain etched in our memories.

Back in 2016, Aishwarya sported a purple lipstick with a beautiful purple dress. While all hell broke loose on Twitter and fans could not have enough of Aishwarya's edgy style statement. However, one person who wasn't too pleased with the look was Sonam Kapoor.

Ouch! The dig

"The whole idea of fashion and make-up is for people to discuss it and I guess she wanted to be discussed. She achieved what she wanted to achieve with it, which I think is great," Huffingtonpost reported Sonam saying. "I don't think she walked for L'Oreal that day. There was an Amul ad on it, people were discussing it. I think it was great to do it on the 15th year, it's cool. She was trending everywhere," Sonam added.

Sonam heaped praise on herself

Talking about whether or not she would choose to sport the lip colour and her own look, Sonam had said, "I have done purple lipstick in the past, I have even done black for a shoot... People haven't spoken about me! They (Michael Russo and Tamara Ralph) are very good friends of mine. I spent New Years with them. I wanted to do something Indian-inspired and they kind of love India and love me. That's why I did jhumkas and a saree-gown, which I think was incredible."