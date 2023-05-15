After months of speculations and rumour mills RagNeeti (Parineeti Chopra and AAP's MP Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13 in the presence of their close family members and loved ones. Right after the ring ceremony, RagNeeti shared a series of pictures with a heartfelt caption that broke the internet. The couple exuded elegance, charm, romance, grace and love as they made their relationship official to the world.

Raghav's sweetest proposal to which Parineeti Chopra said "Yes"

Raghav captioned the series of pictures as, "Everything I prayed for.. she said yes"

Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for.. I said yes"

The newly engaged couple showed their engagement ring, dressed in ivory outfits, twinning and winning hearts.

Who wore what!

At the event, Parineeti opted for an ivory blush kurta with pearl-adorned flair trousers and a Kashmiri threadwork dupatta from Manish's couture wear. Complementing her, Raghav twinned in an ivory-white sherwani with a pink pocket square. He was dressed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Soon after the engagement ceremony, the couple made their first appearance together outside the venue and greeted the paparazzi.

If that wasn't enough, the internet is filled with inside videos and pictures of the lovey-dovey couple from cutting their engagement cake to kisses, hugs, cuddles, romantic ballet and lots of love. Fans and political fraternity and Bollywood have showered the couple with oodles of love and blessings.

Parineeti and Raghav are truly indebted to the love that has been showered by the universe and their fans.

The couple took to their social media handles and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for fans and well-wishers who blessed them unconditionally.

Parineeti and Raghav's first joint media statement after their engagement

Parineeti wrote, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

"We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav," she also added.

The same was shared by Raghav and he wrote, "Parineeti and I are overwhelmed with the love..."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Raghav and shared pictures from the engagement ceremony. Arvind Kejriwal wrote in Hindi on Twitter, "Many many congratulations to both of you on the beginning of this new journey of life. God bless both of you always. May this beautiful pair of yours made by God last forever."

To which, Raghav replied on Monday in Hindi. He tweeted, "Sir, you have made our special day even more special by giving your blessings. Heartfelt gratitude to you and your family from Parineeti and me. This little friend of yours is starting a new innings of life today, I wish that your blessings remain like this forever."

Take a look

सर, आपने अपना आशीर्वाद देकर हमारे ख़ास दिन को और भी ख़ास बना दिया.

परिनीति और मेरी तरफ़ से आपका और आपके परिवार का तहे दिल से आभार.



आपका ये छोटा सा साथी, आज जीवन की एक नयी पारी शुरू कर रहा है, कामना करता हूँ कि आपका आशीर्वाद ऐसे ही सदा बना रहे. https://t.co/DI4V4hggw7 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 15, 2023

Designer Manish Malhotra too shared a beautiful picture of the couple from the engagement ceremony.

Simi Garewal calls Raghav and Parineeti's engagement venue similar to the Rendezvous set; expresses to talk about films & politics on her set

Meanwhile, on seeing Raghav and Parineeti's engagement video veteran actress Simi Garewal who is known for her famous talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal wherein the actress would get into candid conversations with politicians, celebs, sports stalwarts and conglomerates. Here interviews along with grace and in-depth also delved deep into the lives of the celebs.

The actress made a comeback on small screen during Bigg Boss 16 wherein she interviewed the contestants as well as Salman Khan

Till date, netizens watch Simi Garewal's show. Seeing Raghav and Parineeti's ring ceremony venue, Simi Garewal was reminded of her Rendezvous set and the veteran actor expressed her desire to interview Chopra-Chadha where the newly engaged couple will speak about films and politics.

She wrote, "This looks like a setting from Rendezvous doesn't it! I hope one day it will be on my Rendezvous set.. & we can talk about films & politics - my two passions that coexist in them.. And of course love."

Take a look