Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics over just 100 gms has left the entire nation divided. While Saina Nehwal has urged Vinesh Phogat to take the blame for the mistake, Vijender Singh feels it could be a sabotage against India. While Taapsee Pannu wants Vinesh to be celebrated, Swara Bhasker has questioned the disqualification. Let's take a look at who said what.

Vijender alleges conspiracy

Veteran Indian boxer Vijender Singh has hinted at the whole disqualification thing being a sabotage. "It seems like sabotage to me. Just 100 grams? That's nothing. We athletes can lose 5 to 6 kilograms overnight. It's tough, but we know how to control hunger, thirst, and push ourselves to the limit," he told PTI.

"When I talk about sabotage, I'm referring to those who aren't pleased with India's rise as a sporting nation. This girl has endured so much, and it's heartbreaking. What more could she have done? What other tests could she have passed?" he further said. Swara Bhasker also took to social media and wrote, "Who believes this 100grams over weight story??? (broken heart emoji)"

Taapsee, Huma react

Taapsee Pannu also took to social media and wrote, "This is heartbreaking, but honestly, this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now." Huma Qureshi also wrote, "Please tell me something can be done. They have to let her fight @Phogat_Vinesh @Olympics @OGQ_India @IndianOlympians."

PM supports Vinesh

PM Narendra Modi's official account also shared an encouraging message for the athlete. He wrote, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

Following the disqualification, Vinesh has announced her retirement from wrestling. She wrote in her social media post that wrestling won the bout against her and added that she has no more strength to fight.