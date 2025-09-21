Looks like B&O, costs 1/60th: COMET CBS-05 Pro brings luxury-inspired design at Rs 5,499

Cellecor Gadgets has announced the launch of its latest wireless speaker, the COMET CBS-05 Pro, which bears an uncanny resemblance to the popular Bang & Olufsen. It is a retro-inspired yet modern device designed to complement both style and performance.

Priced at 1/60th the cost of B&O Beosound A9, the COMET CBS-05 Pro will be available across Cellecor's official stores, website, and retail partners, including BIG C Mobiles, PAI International, LOT Mobiles, Sonovision Electronics, B New Mobiles, Happy Mobiles, Sathya Agencies, Sangeetha Mobiles, and Celekt Mobiles, for Rs 5,499.

The speaker's elegant fabric finish blends retro aesthetics with modern minimalism, making it as much a décor statement as an audio device. Backed by 80W speaker output, dual tweeters, and a single driver, the COMET CBS-05 Pro promises crisp highs, rich mids, and deep bass, ensuring an immersive sound experience whether for music playback, movies, or karaoke nights.

Key features include:

4000mAh battery delivering up to 10 hours of continuous playback Type-C fast charging for convenience Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity USB, SD card, AUX, and 6.35mm microphone input for karaoke enthusiasts

"COMET is built for those who appreciate style and substance in equal measure. With its premium fabric design, dual tweeter and single driver acoustic system, and wireless connectivity, it is not just a speaker but a lifestyle choice, perfect for cozy evenings, elegant gatherings, or even turning any space into your personal karaoke stage," said Ravi Agarwal, co-founder and managing director of Cellecor Gadgets.

Cellecor, which has been rapidly expanding its product portfolio in the consumer electronics and lifestyle segment, said the COMET CBS-05 Pro is the first in a new line of speakers. The company also plans to roll out party speakers aimed at music lovers and entertainers in the coming months.