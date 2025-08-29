This portable power station is India's first to mix karaoke fun with serious power output

Luminous Power Technologies has introduced a new line of portable power solutions under the brand "EDGE," marking its entry into the portable power station category. The flagship product, the EDGE GO 1500, is being described as India's first portable power station with an integrated audio system.

The EDGE GO 1500 delivers up to 1200W of pure sine wave output and comes with a 1120Wh capacity, allowing it to power more than 90 types of household and professional appliances. It supports up to 12 simultaneous connections through multiple AC, USB, DC, and car lighter ports. The system is equipped with a LiFePO4 battery rated for over 3,000 charging cycles and is solar-ready.

In addition to power features, the EDGE GO 1500 integrates a 90W speaker system with a subwoofer, two wireless microphones, a guitar port, and Bluetooth connectivity. Those Kareoke sessions won't be disrupted by power cuts anymore. What's better? You can take it anywhere you go. The company said this combination is aimed at users who need both portable power and entertainment features in outdoor or mobile settings.

According to Luminous, the device can be fully charged in about 1.5 hours using its bidirectional smart inverter technology, which it claims is significantly faster than conventional portable energy products. The product is BIS-certified, fire-resistant (V0), and IP34 splash-resistant.

The EDGE GO lineup includes four models at different price points, catering to different customer needs and budgets:

P700 — Rs 29,999 P1000 — Rs 42,499 P1200 — Rs 63,999 EDGE GO 1500 — Rs 1,14,999

The portfolio is designed to cover a range of use cases, from compact everyday needs to higher-capacity professional backup solutions.

Luminous CEO and MD Preeti Bajaj said the launch reflects the company's move beyond traditional inverters into portable energy and lifestyle-focused solutions. "Consumers today expect energy solutions that are intelligent, portable, and environmentally responsible," she said.

The EDGE products will be available exclusively on Amazon India and the Luminous eShop at launch. The company also plans offline experiential rollouts at a later stage. Customers will have access to Luminous' 350+ service centers and a five-year replaceable warranty, which the company says is the most comprehensive in this product category.