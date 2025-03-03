Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia on March 2 in a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. The wedding reception was a star-studded affair, attended by several Bollywood celebrities, especially those who had worked with Ashutosh in the past.

Among the notable guests was Aamir Khan, who collaborated with Ashutosh on the iconic film Lagaan (2001). Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut in Mohenjo Daro (2016), also made a dazzling appearance.

Other celebrities spotted at the event included Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Chunky Pandey, Sonali Bendre with her husband Goldie Behl, Deepak Tijori, Raj Zutshi, and Nupur Shikhare. Actress Gayatri Oberoi, known for her role in Swades, arrived with her husband, Vikas Oberoi, and the couple posed for the paparazzi.

Who wore what?

Aamir Khan looked dapper in a dark gray suit. He attended the event with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, who opted for a chic look with a white shirt paired with a printed skirt. She was also seen with Ira Khan's husband, Nupur Shikhare.

Vidya Balan was stunned in a black saree with a red border, while Pooja Hegde turned heads in a mustard-colored saree. Gracy Singh, who starred opposite Aamir Khan in Lagaan, was also present at the celebration.

Music composer Anu Malik attended the wedding with his family, but it was his daughter who caught the attention of netizens. Many social media users compared her looks to Blackpink's Lisa.

A user wrote, "OMG, she looks like Lisa from Blackpink!"

The next one mentioned, "If you glance quickly, you'd think it's Lisa from Blackpink!"

About Bride and Groom

The families of the newlyweds, including Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker, donned coordinated white traditional ensembles. The bride, Niyati, looked radiant in an embroidered lehenga with a hint of peach in the dupatta. She accessorized with heavy jewelry and flashed a bright smile for the cameras.

Konark complemented her in an elegant sherwani. The couple posed with their families for timeless photographs before meeting guests at the reception.

More about Konark Gowariker

Konark Gowariker is the elder son of Ashutosh Gowariker and has pursued a degree in film direction and cinematography. He has worked as an assistant director on his father's projects, including Everest and Mohenjo Daro. He was also credited as a co-producer for Toolsidas Junior, starring Rajiv Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Additionally, Konark has directed several ad commercials as part of his journey in the film industry.