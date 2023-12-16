Dhirubhai Ambani's annual school function held on Friday evening was a star-studded affair. This time the celebrities were not merely attending the event as stars but as parents of their little ones. The actors beamed with pride upon seeing their kids perform effortlessly well on the stage with sheer confidence.

Shah Rukh Khan got emotional seeing AbRam recreating his iconic pose. Aaradhya's diction and dialogue delivery were well applauded. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan's dance performance along with Misha, Shahid Kapoor's daughter looking ethereal in traditional wear wowed the fans.

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi also performed on the stage. Kareena and Karan Johar recorded the dance on their phones with their biggest smiles. Gauri Khan was seen cheering with Suhana.

Proud celeb parents couldn't stop filming their kid's performances.

Aaradhya's performance won accolades

A video circulating on social media captured Aaradhya's performance during a sketch, earning her praise as a "star in the making." The 12-year-old, clad in a black gown, confidently delivered her lines and showcased her musical talents with a performance of the song "Evil Like Me" from Descendants. A proud Aishwarya recorded her daughter's act on her phone during the event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek dance with Big B, SRK, KJo at the kids' annual day event

After the skit and dance performances of kids, celeb parents got on to the stage and grooved to Deewangi Deewangi' from 'Om Shanti Om'.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan could also be seen dancing to the song from his film, and Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor joined in.

AbRam, Yash, Misha and Aardhya were also grooving to Deewangi.

Take a look

Netizens react

Netizens were left unimpressed with stars dancing on Deewangi. Most of them took to the comments section and mentioned, that this doesn't look like an annual day but an award show.

A user mentioned, "Annual day kam aur Filmfare awards jyada lag rahe hain.... ( This doesn't look like a school function but an award show) (sic)."

Another mentioned, "A school of the celebrities, for celebrities, by the celebrities (sic)."

The third user averred, " School function hai ki IIFA awards.. (this is IIFA of school functions) (sic)."

Other celebs at the annual day

Other celebs at the event were Dabboo Ratnani and his family, designer and Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, Vidya Balan and Agastya Nanda among others. Hema Malini was also seen arriving for the school event.

Gauri arrived for the annual day celebration with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber. Agastya Nanda was also seen at the award function.