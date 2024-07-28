Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is not just a good actor but also a doting daddy. The actor never fails to set parenting goals and is often seen holding Raha and taking her out on a stroll.

Despite his hectic work schedule, Ranbir ensures he spends time with Raha. It was a super Sunday for Ranbir fans as they got to catch a glimpse of Raha and Ranbir as they were seen enjoying a morning walk at their building premise.

The video of Ranbir and Raha waving to paps has gone viral.

The video shows Raha walking around her complex surrounded by people as she searches for Ranbir while waving her hand. As soon as Ranbir came near Raha started smiling. In a few minutes, Ranbir carried Raha in his arms. Raha smiled and waved at paps.

She looked cute in a white T-shirt brown shorts and pink shoes. Ranbir can be seen donning a grey t-shirt paired with matching pants and a cap.

Fans debate whether she looks like Alia Bhatt or Rishi Kapoor

As soon as the video went viral netizens started comparing her looks with her mother Alia and called her 'Baby Alia', while some said she looked like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor.

A user mentioned, "Who else felt it's Rishi Kapoor walking?"

Another mentioned, 'She looks like Alia Bhatt.'

The third one averred, "She is looking like Alia."

A section of netizens couldn't stop gushing as baby Raha was seen walking around her complex.

Ranbir Kapoor is a hands-on father to Raha and is often seen holding his daughter close

In a recent interaction, Ranbir reminisced about the first time he held Raha after her birth, he also explained how Raha has transformed him as a person and made him more health-conscious.

Speaking about fatherhood to Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir said, "Now that I am a father and have a daughter, that's a game-changer. That is making me question detachment and indifference because I feel like I was just born. I was reborn. I feel the 40 years of my life that I have lived was another life. I am feeling new emotions, new thoughts... I never feared death. I always thought that I would die at the age of 71 because I had this obsession with the number 8. I don't know why I said that. But now I am like that's too soon. That's another 30 years. So, all that has changed because of Raha."

"I started smoking cigarettes which became a very nasty habit from the age of 17 till last year when I finally quit. When I became a father, I started feeling very unhealthy," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in the same year.