Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his recently released film. Animal actor spoke at length about his childhood, how his dealth with his father actor Rishi Kapoor's death and more.

In a recent podcast with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his relationship with his late father, Rishi Kapoor and his first reaction after his father's demise. He said "I stopped crying very early on in life. I didn't even cry when my father passed away."

He added, "When I was spending the night at the hospital, the doctor told me, 'This is his last night, he is going to go anytime soon,' I remember going up to the room and having a panic attack. I didn't know how to express myself, there was too much happening that was to take. But I don't think I have grieved, understood the loss."

On Rishi Kapoor's treatment

Speaking about Rishi Kapoor, he recalled, "The one year we spent together in New York while his treatment was on, he often spoke about our relationship. I was there for 45 days and one day he came and started crying. He has never shown that kind of weakness to me. It was so awkward for me because I didn't know if I should hold him or hug him; I really realized the distance. I feel guilty that I didn't have the grace to let go of the distance between us and go and hug him, give him some love. You are also brought up a certain way where you're told, 'Now you are responsible' and then certain things play on your mind, I have my mother, sister, wife, a child and my father passed away... Can I show my weakness? I don't know what it is, but I just didn't show it."

Ranbir on losing his parent

In an earlier interview with PTI, while talking about his dad's death, Ranbir Kapoor said, "The biggest thing that happens in an individual's life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something... Especially when you're nearing your 40s, that's the time when something like this usually happens... Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life."

"A lot of good things and bad things come out of it... I have been blessed with a baby girl. I've been blessed to have married Alia last year. There have been ups and downs... But that's life, right?" he added.

What had happened to Rishi Kapoor?

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.

About Ranbir and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

Work Front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana," where he will be sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi.