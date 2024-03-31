Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is back with yet another rib-tickling, brand-new season of comedy. This time, Kapil's show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is streaming on Netflix instead of TV. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ranbir Kapoor arrived as guests

Fans were in for a treat to see Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma again.

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima together spoke about late actor Rishi Kapoor, how he was a strict father and when he had slapped Ranbir Kapoor.

Whenever Ranbir shared an anecdote about Rishi Kapoor, he would say, when he drank lemon water, rather than drink.

Ranbir Kapoor shares the time when his father Rishi Kapoor hit him

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani recalled how Rishi Kapoor hit him hard when he entered a temple with shoes on.

Ranbir said that if his father screamed at someone, it meant that he loved that person. He then said, "Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki pari thi! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious the. I think I was eight or nine years old. Toh main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe dapli pari thi (He hit me only once, very hard! He was a religious man, and I had entered the temple premises without removing my shoes. So he had hit me on the head)!"

Ranbir then joked that it was his mother, Neetu, who used to beat him as a child; she had hit him with a hanger! When Kapil asked Neetu if Ranbir had changed after marriage, she said that he had become a better person, as he values relationships a lot more.

She said, "Ranbir has changed a lot after becoming a father. He has become so caring." Riddhima Kapoor added to this sentiment, saying, "He is such a lovely, amazing father."

Talking about Raha, Ranbir Kapoor says, "I don't feel like doing anything. I don't want to shoot, I don't want to go anywhere. I want to sit at home and just look at her. I haven't felt like this ever in my life. Now I understand how mom used to feel about me and Riddhima."

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. His son Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster film Animal. The movie also featured Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Up next, Ranbir is all set to appear in projects like Animal Park, Ramayan, and Love And War.