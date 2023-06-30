Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in the bay. The actors arrived in Mumbai from their summer getaway from Dubai on Thursday night.

As and when they arrived at the airport, the paparazzi clicked Alia and Ranbir. Alia looked stunning in a loved white ensemble with a no-makeup look and minimal accessories. While Ranbir wore a navy-blue shirt and blue denim.

Ranbir and Alia back in Mumbai

Ranbir and Alia posed for the media and greeted them outside the airport before entering their car.

Ranbir was brutally trolled for roughly putting his hand over Alia's shoulder. Netizens were quick to notice that his gesture made Alia uncomfortable.

Is Ranbir drunk? netizens feel so

Some even said that Ranbir is drunk. Several videos were shared on paparazzo pages and fans flocked to the comment section and reacted to Ranbir and Alia's airport visuals.

A user said, "Bhai nashe me hai kya ?" (Is he drunk?)

Another mentioned, "The way he kept his hand on Alia's shoulder and she just didn't like it clearly visible."

The third user mentioned, "Ranbir seems drunk or maybe it's exhaustion."

The fourth one mentioned, "How roughly is he putting his hand even Alia felt uncomfortable."

"Looks like he's drunk", the fifth user added.

Work front

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, the first song of the film Tum Kya Mile was dropped earlier this week. Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.