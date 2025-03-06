Karan Johar's drastic weight loss has left the whole nation shocked. Karan, who we have grown seeing a bit on the heavier side, has left everyone perplexed by his sudden and massive weight loss. While some feel it could be due to an illness, many on social media are voting for ozempic. Amid all this, Karan Johar shared a video of him getting ready for an event.

Social media reactions

However, all netizens could see was his weight loss. "Please stop taking ozempic or whatever, you look sick. You were so cute and happy before, now you look sad and under nourished. Please get back to a healthy & happy routine," wrote a user.

"Poor thing. He looks really unhappy. He really does look tired. He had a spark in his eyes is now gone. I loved him when he was a bit healthy," another user commented. "Please eat Karan you are looking so bad," read a comment. "Take care of your health sir properly," another comment read.

"Karan sir are you ok looking weak n not well," one more of the comments read. "Has he got some illness?" a fan asked. "OMG what's wrong with him...why so skinny..so cute he looked wd some fat on his face ....punjabi boy ....get some meat on ..hahha ....goodluck by the way," a well-wisher commented.

"The ozempic is really ozempicing," read a comment. "He looks haggard & famished. Period," another comment read.

KJo shuts down ozempic rumours

However, KJo has claimed that it is workout and proper diet that has made his shed all those kilos. "Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit???" he had reacted to a tweet claiming he was on the diabetic preventive drug for weight loss.