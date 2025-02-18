Karan Johar might have triggered the fans of SS Rajamouli by saying that his films lack logic. The Dharma honcho was speaking to Komal Nahata when he said how filmmaking is all about conviction. He mentioned how SS Rajamouli's films like RRR lack logic but it is the conviction that makes them work and the audience believe them.

Lacking logic

Karan Johar mentioned how some of the biggest hits are made with conviction instead of logic. It was while talking about conviction that he said how Rajamouli's films are devoid of logic but run on conviction.

"Conviction is very important. If you look at anything, especially if you analyze the journey of the best filmmakers, you'll see that the biggest hits are built on conviction. Logic doesn't matter in a film. Take any film by Rajamouli sir, for example. Where do you see logic? You only see conviction. And when conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience believes in it."

Filmmaking with conviction

KJo also emphasised on how every filmmaker should have such a strong conviction that the audience too believes in it. He added when filmmakers start doubting themselves or put too much logic, then the problem arises.

"Look at the biggest films — whether it's Animal, RRR, or Gadar — these films are made with conviction. If you can defeat a thousand people with a single hand pump, that's conviction, right? Anil Sharma believes that Sunny Deol can do this. That is pure conviction. This is something I want every filmmaker to have in their DNA because then, I believe, we can make any film a blockbuster. The only problem arises when you start doubting yourself, second-guessing the audience, and focusing too much on logic."