After her ravishing red look at Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned up in another beautiful traditional wear for the blessing ceremony. Aishwarya made a dazzling appearance in another pin worthy outfit at the second ceremony she attended. Accompanied by Aaradhya Bachchan, the former Miss Universe made heads turn with her traditional wear.

Social media reactions

However, many on social media were quick to give a thumbs down to her outfit. "Somehow she is being more conscious and trying to look comfortable which she is not, but she is trying," a user wrote. "Who wears black at a wedding? Completely lost it," another user commented. "I think Her pose style is very outdated and 90s pose style , outfit is good," one person wrote. "Colors are too loud and too much botox," another person commented.

"I think she has totally given up on herself," read a comment. "She is not comfortable in her skin...it's clearly showing that she is very conscious," another comment read. "She needs to remove all that fillers and lose weight and get a mini facelift ...a new stylist and make-up artist. The foundation is too white for her skin tone," a social media user opined. "Looking like a tantrik," another social media user commented.

Many loved the outfit

However, there were many who loved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit and style. 'Beautiful', 'gorgeous', 'stunning' were some more comments dropped on the video. For the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a separate entry. The former Miss Universe was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, while Abhishek Bachchan walked in with the rest of the Bachchan clan.

When netizens started dropping in comments on how Abhishek had left Aishwarya, another picture of the duo from the event surfaced. In the picture, Abhishek was seen seated with the beauty queen and their daughter. Hrithik Roshan was also seen sitting next to the power couple.