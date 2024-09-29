Aishwarya Rai might have left the world mesmerised with her beauty and grace but back home, unfortunately, the diva often gets trolled. After putting her to scrutiny for her weight and walk at the Paris Fashion Week, netizens are now trolling the actress for her outfit at IIFA. Many on social media were quick to comment on how Aishwarya and Aaradhya looked like 'magicians'.

Social media reactions

"Someone please get her a stylist," wrote a user.

"Looking like magicians these two," another user commented.

"Why can't they wear normal clothes?" a social media user commented.

"So much bling yet no style," another social media user wrote.

"Same hair, same cringe outfits, same look," a person commented.

Many were quick to question why Aishwarya always brings along her daughter to every event.

"Something is seriously wrong. Who drags along children in their professional commitments," asked a user.

"When does she go to school?" asked another social media user.

"So aunty carries her daughter around everyone letting her be with her age group of people instead of the daughter being in the same age of as hers?" one more of the comments read.

Aishwarya shuts down reporter

At the same event, a reporter had questioned Aaradhya accompanying Aishwarya at every event. The beauty queen was quick to shut down the reporter saying, "She's my daughter. She goes with me everywhere."

"Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team," Aishwarya said in her thank you speech at SIIMA recently.

"Thank you Aaradhya for being here with me. Love you. You being here makes this extremely special for me. Thank you, SIIMA," the Guru actress had further said.