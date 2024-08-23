Mohammad Shami is breaking the internet with his new look. The Indian pacer has surprised one and all with his new and transformed look. He took to social media to share a picture of himself and called his hair transformation 'sharp'. Aalim Hakim is the man behind his new look. Shami's look has got everyone on social media talking.

Shami shares transformed look

"New look, same hustle. Great styling genius Aalim Hakim for this sharp transformation," read the post shared by Shami on Instagram.

"Bro you look like a whole 20 years young man," read a comment. "Nice look," read another comment.

"Shami bhai got a hair transplant," a social media user wrote.

"Your hair grew back? Wow," another user asked.

"Where did you get the transplant done from?" asked a fan.

"Money can get you anything, even hair," a person asked him on his post.

"Looking like a wow," a person commented.

"Shami is healing," another person wrote.

"Shami bhai got a hair patch but looking good," read a comment.

"He made career, made money and then transformed his look. These days people transform look and ruin their career," a social media user opined.

"Looking like Ranbir Kapoor's hairstyle from Animal," read one more of the comments.

Shami praises Rohit Sharma

Recently, at the CEAT Cricket Award show, Shami was all praise for Rohit Sharma. Shami said that the best thing about Rohit is the freedom he gives to every player, provided one lives up to his expectations.

"The best thing about Rohit Sharma is that he gives you freedom but if you don't live up to his expectations, then the reactions we see on the screen, the ones we understand without him saying anything, start to come out," Shami said.