Mohammed Shami has spoken about the rumours of him getting married to Sania Mirza after their individual divorce. The veteran cricketer also reacted to the fake viral picture of the two circulating on social media. Shami said that he understands memes are for fun but they shouldn't end up hurting someone's sentiments.

Mohd Shami reacts

Mohammed Shami also added that he would have reacted to the rumours and memes if they were coming from a verified account. "Ajeeb hi hai aur hai kya usme? zabardasti kiya hai par kya karien? Phone kholo toh apna hi photo dikhta hai. (Its weird what else. What can we do about it? When I open my phone I see these photos)," Shami said in a youtube show - Unplugged.

Challenges trolls

"Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga - Kisiko nehi kheechna chahiye aisa. Main maanta hu memes aapke mazaak ke liye hai lekin kisi ke life se related hote hai. Toh aapko bari soch samajh kar memes banana chahiye. Aaj aap verified page nahi ho, aapka address nehi hai, known nehi ho toh aap bol sakte ho (I would say one thing - don't pull someone down. Memes are for fun but related to someone's life. You can say because yours is not a verified page or account)," he further added.

The Indian pacer further said that if you have the guts, say these things from a verified account. Then we will show you. Achieve success and rise above your level. Only then will I consider you to be a good person.