Season 1, Episode 7, the Year 1994.

Joey: It's never gonna happen.

Ross: What?

Joey: You and Rachel

Ross: Wha... Me and Ra... Wha... Why not?

Joey: Because you waited too long to make your move. And now you are in 'the friend zone'.

Ross: No, no, I am not in the zone.

Joey: Ross, you are the mayor of the zone.

Ross: Look, I am taking my time. I am laying the groundwork. Yeah, every day I just get a little closer to...

And just like that, it was 27 years ago.

Fans of legendary TV series 'Friends' and Ross Geller and Rachel Greene's epic love story or the lack of it were in for a surprise on Wednesday as alleged rumours of David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston hit the virtual newsstand.

The actors, who were last seen together on-screen at Friends Reunion on Netflix this year, had taken to admitting their liking for each other on the show.

Closer Online, a UK-based media outlet reported, "Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are together! Cosy dinners, long walks and 'a spark' after 20 years of buried feelings."

This bombshell of news struck the social media like wildfire as Ross and Rachel became the talk of the twitter town.

Rachel laughed at Ross that they met, he flirted and then BAM! 9 years later, he had her, but in reality, Jennifer and David met, flirted and then BAM! 27 years later, they have each other pic.twitter.com/YOIokhsifH — JENNIFER ANISTON (@JenAnistonBabe) August 10, 2021

Closer Online quoted a source close to the Friends' stars Jen and David who told the magazine that the ex-friends began texting each other as soon as the shooting for the Reunion was over.

"They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

During the Friends Reunion show telecasted in May, James Corden, host of the show had mentioned that it was "inconceivable" that no off-screen romances were reported during the time Friends ran between 1994 to 2004. To this, David had admitted, "I had a major crush on Jen," who replied, "It was reciprocated."

David Schwimmer furthered, "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

Early August, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram account to reveal and auction Friends' merchandise for a cause. In her post, Jennifer can be seen flaunting a cap that says 'We were so not on a break'.

"For the record... we were SO not on a break. Excited to show you guys some pieces from the first ever @friends merch collection Half of my proceeds from this limited drop will benefit @americares, an organization I love... which is working to provide relief, mental health care, and medical aid to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19," her post stated.

Taking to the news, one of the Twitter users shared, "Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly dating and I just remembered the Friends Reunion where they said they had feelings but they had to channel it through Ross and Rachel. Now, they finally have their moment. It took 17 years but better late than never."