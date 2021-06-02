Jennifer Aniston shared behind-the-scenes photos from the recent Friends Reunion. Recently, Aniston took to Instagram to share a gallery of never-seen-before snaps from the sets of FRIENDS which was screened on HBO max and ZEE5 in India. Some of them include selfies with the five co-stars on the old sets which made her famous.

"Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion.Thank you each and every one of you ❤️⁣"

"Swipe for... The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us...," She wrote on her Instagram.

Other photos include a selfie with James Burrow, the director of FRIENDS. She also shared clicks of model Cindy Crawford, who wore Ross's leather pants at the fashion show, Cara Delevingne who wore Rachel's dress from Barry and Mindy's wedding.

"When two TOTALLY different worlds collide," Aniston teased. "[David's] face says it all ☺️."

Jennifer Aniston was awarded an Emmy and Golden Globe for her performance as Rachel Greene on FRIENDS. Although she occasionally meets up with Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow, this was after a long gap of 17 years again when she visited her co-stars on the sets which made her a star, and at par with her then-husband, Brad Pitt.

Earlier this month, Aniston opened up about stepping onto the set of the iconic sitcom again for the first time in 17 years. The FRIENDS reunion which released on May 27 has managed to stay in the online trends beyond its day of release.

The show is screened on HBO Max and in India, you can see the show on Zee5.