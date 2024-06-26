Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception was a star-studded event. From Salman Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon to Rekha and Anil Kapoor; some of the biggest names of the industry marked their presence at the gala affair. Rekha too made her presence felt with her style but it was her footwear that grabbed all the limelight this time.

"Look at those heels," wrote a user. "Rekha rocking those heels while I struggle to walk even in my flats," another user commented. "Khada dupatta hyderabadi style and those heels are a killer combo," a social media user commented. "Ageless, timeless beauties," another social media user opined. "She is looking like a real bride," a comment read.

Rekha's friendship with Shatrughan Sinha

Not just Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha also looked vibrant as they dressed up in traditional wears for their daughter's wedding. While Poonam Dhillon couldn't make it despite being invited, Rekha totally made up for it by dancing, enjoying and blessing the couple.

Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha share a warm equation till date. The two had done a number of films together back in the days. Back in an interview, Shatrughan Sinha had blamed Rekha and Zeenat Aman for adding to his rift with Amitabh Bachchan. He said that there were people who came upto him to tell him that Rekha and Zeenat were putting things into Big B's ears.

"People say that Zeenat Aman or Rekha also contributed a little to the rift. Maybe they didn't like something about me and they said something to Amitabh Bachchan," Shatrughan Sinha wrote in his book, Anything But Khamosh. "Or maybe they said things about me because I knew a lot about them. To strengthen their position, they would be by Amitabh's side," he further wrote.