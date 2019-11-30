Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seem to be having a great time in the US. The latest about the couple, who has been out of the country for over two weeks now, is that they celebrated the Thanksgiving Day in the US.

Thanksgiving Day Celebration

The Thanksgiving Day is celebrated in the US, Canada and a few other countries where people take the opportunity thank the blessing of the harvest. . This year, it fell on Thursday, 28 November. The pictures and videos of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's celebration have emerged on social media sites two days later.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have apparently celebrated the day with her friends in California. The pictures along with the videos have now gone viral.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, who turned 35 on 18 November, have taken a break from their work for the US vacation. The former has been occasionally giving updates about their trip on his social media page. From Times Square to Central Park in New York City, they apparently have visited many places.

Meeting with Boney Kapoor

Also, the couple had met producer Boney Kapoor along with his daughter Khushi Kapoor in New York. The meeting triggered the rumours of the actress signing his next film Valimai in which Ajith Kumar plays the lead role.

Of late, it is reported that Vignesh Shivan was signed by Boney Kapoor for his next flick.

Meanwhile, there were reports of the couple getting married in December. Now, it looks like the plans have changed as Nayanthara has signed a few movies that include Mookuthi Amman.

Whereas Vignesh Shivan, whose last film was Thaana Sertha Kootam with Suriya in 2018, will be joining hands with Sivakarthikeyan's 17th film funded by Lyca Productions.