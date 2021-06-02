The FRIENDS cast; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc till date remains the first highest-paid television actors from the US. Each of them was paid a whopping amount of $1 million per episode when the show had reached the zenith of popularity. Years later it was the cast of The Big Bang Theory who was later paid a fat pay cheque for their roles in the show.

When the special reunion was announced in February 2020, fans from all across the globe were more than excited. Jennifer Aniston had clicked a selfie with the rest of the five actors, and it became one of the most liked photos on Instagram that year.

Variety had reported that the cast members were paid as much as $2.5 million each to revisit the show on the sets which made them famous. A report on Wall Street Journal stated that the cast was initially offered $ 1 million which they had turned down.

FRIENDS: The Reunion had also witnessed the coming of Elliot Gould, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, Maggie Wheeler, who had played the Geller parents, Richard, and Janice respectively.

The six cast members are also paid a fat cheque of $20 million per year ever since digital platforms have purchased the rights to screen them on their streaming services. The show had spanned for ten long years from 1994 to 2004.

The show had not only remained popular on the days when it would air on television but also to the generation afterwards, which watched FRIENDS on DVD sets, downloaded from pirated web-sites or on streaming services.