Vicky Kaushal and the whole team of Chhaava is on cloud nine. The film has been minting huge numbers at the box office. From Akshaye Khanna's role as 'Aurangzeb' to Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of 'Sambhaji Maharaj'; every character has been garnering wide applause from the audience. Critics too have been raving over the historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar.

Amid all this, there is one section that has been criticising Rashmika Mandanna's portrayal of 'Maharani Yeshubai Bhosle'. A section on social media has not been very impressed with Rashmika's dialogue delivery in the film. When Divya Dutta, who plays an integral part in Chhaava, was asked to comment on the same, she only had the best of things to say about Mandanna.

Divya's take on Mandanna

Divya praised Rashmika's kohl eyed look and even called her an 'incredible' actress. "Although we didn't have scenes together, I believe she is an incredible actor. If you look at her kohl-rimmed eyes in certain scenes, they are simply mesmerising," she told ANI.

Defends Rashmika

"Let's not forget that she has delivered several hits, which clearly means she has something that resonates with the audience. From what I know, she is a hardworking and genuinely sweet person. Mujhe toh bahut pyaari lagti hai (I find her adorable), I don't know what others think," she further added.

Divya further reasoned that each and every audience member is entitled to their opinion. But, the star cast gave their best and that shouldn't be overlooked. Dutta also mentioned how the film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and should be celebrated for that too. Earlier, Rashmika had called herself grateful for being able to play such a legendary character.