The Twitter rather mused over the 'old school' revolution in agriculture when machine started helping the farmer a great deal when it came to his fields. With a Twitter user posting a video of an old tractor working; the users started posting their reactions on how tractors became the backbone of agriculture.

The tractor shown in the video was a Case tractor from the early 1900s. Case IH represents more than 175 years of industry experience. With a global presence in more than 160 countries, Case is powerful, reliable and highly efficient.

Not many similar tractors were made and the video says that only 41 of them were crafted in those times. Even then, a Case tractor was priced at $4000, in today's time, it would have cost a whopping $59,000 (around Rs 44 lakh) in 2018.

History of tractors

In 1892, John Froelich invented and built the first gasoline/petrol-powered tractor in Clayton County, Iowa, US. The first commercially successful light-weight petrol-powered general purpose tractor was built by Dan Albone, a British inventor in 1901. Four-wheel drive tractors began to appear in the 1960s. What we see today came in much later.

Case now builds tractors that are built for power and fuel efficiency. Farm work, planting, landscaping, and loading become easy with tractors and Twitter seems to know it all.

Users posted that they saw similar tractors in their educational institutes or elsewhere. The tractor shown in the video has a four-cylinder valve in head engine with a seven-inch bore and eight-inch stroke.

The video garnered several views within hours of posting and many people retweeted it.

Tractors in India

The first tractors in India were bought from the wars during the mid-1940s. When India gained independence in 1947, several tractor manufacturers came into being. In the '60s, '70s, and '80s, the tractor industry saw considerable growth. Tractors became one of the kinds of farming equipment that was given special support by the government in India.

After the 1990s, the Indian industries expanded within the country and at present, India has almost 29% of the total tractor population in the world.