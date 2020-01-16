At least 40 people were injured on Thursday (January 16) after eight coaches of the Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha. The incident happened after it hit a goods train near Salagaon and Nergundi stations due to heavy fog, resulting in the derailment.

RD Bajpai, Director Media, Railway Ministry, said in Delhi: "Eight coaches of Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed after it hit the guard van of the goods train near Salagaon at 6.45 am."

He said the injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals and there were no reports of any casualties. Buses were arranged for all remaining passengers to move to their destination. Cuttack is 10-12 km and Bhubaneswar the terminating station is 35 km away.

Officials present at the site of the incident said that five coaches derailed, three others were displaced from the tracks.

Following the accident, the traffic on the route has been hampered. Work of restoration of rail traffic has started.

Railway has issued Help Line No of BBS/Headquarters Office -1800 345 7401/402 and BBS Station - 0674-1072, Puri-06752-1072.

Helpline numbers

The helpline numbers are CSMT- 55993 (railway number) and 022-22624040, Dadar- 57390and 022-24114836, LTT- 62606 and 022-25280005,Thane- 61290 and 022-25334840, and Kalyan-63360 and 0251-2311499.

(With agency inputs)