Leo fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is well known for his films like Kaithi and Vikram. While he has worked with big superstars of the South, from Kamal Hassan to Fahad Faasil to Thalapathy Vijay, the director intends to collaborate with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

In a recent interview, the director revealed that he is a huge fan of Mr. Perfectionist, and there are chances that they might work together.

Lokesh spoke with The Hollywood Reporter India about his journey in the film industry, his experiences working with stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and his upcoming potential collaborations. When quizzed about whether he is thinking of working with Aamir Khan, the Leo director stated that they're talking.

He added, "I am a huge fan of Aamir Khan," stating that when his last movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released, the Bollywood star called him, and they watched the film in Chennai. Not just that, Lokesh also gave him feedback on Advait Chandan's comedy-drama film and stated what he liked about the 2022 film.

After that, whenever the two get some time in Mumbai or Chennai, they try to meet and even have conversations about films. "There are chances, but I have commitments. So, if everything goes well, why not work on a concept? I'd love it," the South Indian filmmaker concluded positively.

Lokesh's upcoming project with superstar Rajinikanth, titled Coolie, is progressing smoothly, with only two more schedules left to wrap. The film is set to feature veteran stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. However, the release date is yet to be finalized.