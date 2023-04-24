According to sources, on Monday morning, the Lokayukta authorities searched Gangadharaiah's home, an Assistant Director of Town Planning (ADTP) at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The family was astonished to find a team of 15 Lokayukta officials headed by an SP, one DySP ranking officer and an inspector.

They claimed that unaccounted-for jewels and sensitive documents had been seized by authorities. "During the raid, the officials discovered a piece of land in Malleswaram valued at Rs. 3.65 crores, 5 Acres of property in Nelamangala for Rs. 1.5 crores, and about 12 apartments or homes in Bengaluru, 1 crore rupees worth of gold and gems and 1.45 crores."

Meanwhile, the Taluk Panchayat CEO N. Venkateshappa's homes and properties are also being searched by authorities under the direction of Lokayukta SP Umesh. Raids are being conducted on the homes of BESCOM AEE Hussain Saab in Bellary and Bengaluru.

Income Tax Raid on Former MLA



Income tax authorities investigated the residences of former minister K. Gangadhara Gowda and his son Ranjan G. Gowda, who serves as head of the Belthangady unit of the Congress, in the Dakshina Kannada district. The hunt took place amid the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections and when most of the political leaders are now in campaign mode.

The authorities on Monday searched the two leaders' homes in Belthangady and the adjoining village of Indabettu. Additionally, they also searched the Prasanna Education Trust building, which is linked to a number of educational institutions managed by Gangadhara Gowda and Ranjan Gowda.

First elected from Belthangady in 1978 on the Congress-I ticket, Gangadhara Gowda later served as Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs. In 1989, he subsequently gained a parliamentary seat. In the Assembly elections of 1994, 1999, and 2008, he contested unsuccessfully on the Congress ticket. In 2008, he contested on the Janata Dal (S) ticket.

His son Ranjan Gowda unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket in 2013. Later in March 2019, he joined the Congress after resigning as president of the BJP Belthangady block.

Responding to the act, On April 24, AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra informed reporters in Mangaluru that a number of the party's followers, including the two leaders of the Congress, are being deliberately targeted. He stated, "We will deal with it lawfully."