The two-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Birla is set to be the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha, after being nominated by the ruling National Democratic Alliance. Birla, who took his oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday (June 18) will file his nomination for the post of the Speaker of House later in the day.

Birla's name was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Ten parties, including Biju Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, AIADMK and Apna Dal have signed the proposal.

"We have talked to Congress, they haven't signed the proposal yet but they won't oppose it, I've met Ghulam Nabi Azad," Union Minister Prahlad Joshi told reporters.

The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday.

If elected, Birla, who has been a three-time MLA in the Rajasthan Assembly and represents the Kota-Bundi constituency in the Lok Sabha, will succeed eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan, who did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In the recently concluded election, Birla defeated Congress's Ramnarayan Meena with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes in the Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha seat.

While seniority is usually considered for the position of Speaker, it will not be the first time that a second-term MP will be appointed to the post. Before this, Manohar Joshi of the Shiv Sena was appointed Speaker in his first term. Late Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi of the TDP got the position in his second term.

The Opposition has not yet announced their candidate for the post even though Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.