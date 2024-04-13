Even prior to the announcement of poll dates in Kerala, one thing remained certain: the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious. Traditionally, Kerala's political landscape has been dominated by fierce rivalry between the ruling CPI(M)-led Left and the Congress-led Opposition, with the BJP-led NDA consistently trailing as a distant third.

In the 2019 polls, the Congress-led UDF secured 19 seats, while the Left managed only one seat. The BJP, despite its high-profile campaign in Thiruvananthapuram, found itself in a lackluster position, trailing in third place across most constituencies. The UDF claimed 47.48% of the vote share, with the Left Front at 36.29% and the NDA at a meager 15.64%.

As the General Elections approach, the BJP expresses confidence in not merely being a fringe player but in potentially springing a significant surprise. However, with the imminent April 26 polls, clarity has begun to emerge. The pertinent question now is: Which partner of the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious?

Pre-poll surveys indicate that while the UDF may hold a lead, its share of the vote is expected to decline, with both the Left and the NDA making inroads. An anonymous political analyst notes a significant departure from past elections: an increase in BJP votes may not necessarily benefit the Left, raising doubts about its impact on all 20 seats.

Some surveys suggest that in certain constituencies, a rise in BJP votes might actually favor UDF candidates. However, a crucial factor at play is the potential swing of Muslim votes toward the Left, possibly altering the outcome compared to 2019, with the Left potentially increasing its tally. Despite these dynamics, doubts persist about the BJP's ability to disrupt the dominance of the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from IANS)