The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are coming up which means every political leader is trying their best to cumulate votes for themselves and in consequence, their political parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned on his part to ensure the upcoming general elections gets maximum voters turn out as he has tweeted a whole host of celebrities asking them to ensure the same.

PM Modi has tweeted celebrities from various spheres including sports. In the cricketing domain, he has tagged the following people -- MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag. The Prime Minister also sought the help of badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. In another tweet, he tagged the handles of wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Sushil Kumar along with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

The PM did not miss out on leveraging the immense fan following of the Phogat family either. In a separate tweet, he tagged the wrestlers of the Phogat family including Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat, Ritu Phogat and Vinesh Phogat. The PM also tweeted out to Mumbaikars Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar along with famous musician AR Rahman.

Here are the set of tweets sent out by PM Modi earlier today, March 13.

Dear @msdhoni, @imVkohli and @ImRo45,

You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

When this happens, democracy will be the winner!

Dear @anilkumble1074, @VVSLaxman281 and @virendersehwag- your heroic deeds on the cricket pitch have inspired millions. Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers.

Dear @srikidambi, @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina, The core of badminton is the court and the core of democracy is the vote. Just like you smash records, do also inspire a record-breaking voter turnout. I request you to increase voter awareness & motivate youth to vote in large numbers.

India is proud of @Neeraj_chopra1, @DuttYogi and @WrestlerSushil.

However, they made India win because they participated. I request Neeraj, Yogeshwar and Sushil to encourage people to participate in the elections and vote so that India wins here too!

The prolific Phogat sisters, @geeta_phogat, @BabitaPhogat, @PhogatRitu and @Phogat_Vinesh manifest the best of Indian sporting talent. We've seen you in the wrestling world. I urge you all to support the movement to ensure greater voter participation in the 'Chunavi Dangal.'

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard.

The 2019 general elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 to may 19 and the votes will be counted on May 23.