Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Telangana on Monday, April 1, to address a public meeting in the state. Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Wardha ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Later in the day, PM Modi will address a public meeting of the BJP at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the party's campaign by addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar on March 29. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana to address rallies across the state. Stay with ibtimes.co.in for latest updates for news on the election campaign trail.

Live Updates