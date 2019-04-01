Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Telangana on Monday, April 1, to address a public meeting in the state. Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Wardha ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Later in the day, PM Modi will address a public meeting of the BJP at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the party's campaign by addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar on March 29. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana to address rallies across the state. Stay with ibtimes.co.in for latest updates for news on the election campaign trail.
Live Updates
BJP can only preserves Andhra's heritage, U-turn babu takes care of his own heritage, says PM Modi
Addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Chandrababu Naidu over Polavaram project. He said that for 'U-turn babu' this project is like an ATM. "Only the BJP can take care of Andhra Pradesh's heritage, because U-turn babu is busy taking care of his own heritage," said PM Modi. "Andhra's heritage is honesty, while Naidu's heritage is fraud. He keeps family first," the PM added.
AAP moves EC against BJP's Namo channel
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Election Commission against BJP;s Namo TV. The letter stated,"Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after model code of conduct is enforced? If no permission was sought by ECI then what action has been taken?"
NDA fields BDJS candidate Thushar Vellappally to fight against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad
Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah announced that Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate Thushar Vellappally will contest as NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
I proudly announce Shri Thushar Vellappally, President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena as NDA candidate from Wayanad.— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 1, 2019
A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice. With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala's political alternative.
NDA govt is committed to the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi
Addressing a public meeting at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Modi-led NDA government has taken up so many infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh, including the modernisation and upgradation of airports.
NDA government is committed to the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh : PM Shri @narendramodi #IndiaSaysNaMoAgain— BJP (@BJP4India) April 1, 2019
PM Modi is chowkidar of India's biggest thieves: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana
Addressing an election rally in Zaheerabad in Telangana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister is the chowkidar of India's biggest thieves.
I am chowkidar of toilets, claims PM Modi
"I am a chowkidar of toilets and I'm proud of that. Being the chowkidar of toilets I protect the honour of crores of Hindustani women," said the Prime Minister while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Wardha.
PM Narendra Modi in Wardha, Maharashtra: Jab mein sauchalaya ka chowkidar banta hun tab mein Hindustan ki croreon mataon aur beheno ki izzat ka bhi chowkidar banta hun. Mein iss izzatghar/sauchalay ka chowkidar hun aur mujhe iss par garv hai. pic.twitter.com/bd8Ky9WSOg— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019
Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Maharashtra's Wardha
Addressing a public rally at Swavalambi ground in Wardha, PM Modi said, "The Congress-NCP alliance is like Kumbhakarna. When in power they eat public money and sleep for six months."
Elections will come and go, India's interests will always be my priority: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said elections will come and go but the interests of India citizens will always be his first priority.
The conduct of our Opposition has angered India.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2019
Their repeated questioning of our forces, mocking our scientists will never be accepted.
For me, elections will come and go, India’s interests will always be my priority. pic.twitter.com/tPtQODIu9X