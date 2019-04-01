Live
Narendra Modi Maharashtra rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.Twitter/BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Telangana on Monday, April 1, to address a public meeting in the state. Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Wardha ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Later in the day, PM Modi will address a public meeting of the BJP at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the party's campaign by addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar on March 29. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana to address rallies across the state. Stay with ibtimes.co.in for latest updates for news on the election campaign trail.

Live Updates

2019-04-0116:08 (IST)

BJP can only preserves Andhra's heritage, U-turn babu takes care of his own heritage, says PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Chandrababu Naidu over Polavaram project. He said that for 'U-turn babu' this project is like an ATM. "Only the BJP can take care of Andhra Pradesh's heritage, because U-turn babu is busy taking care of his own heritage," said PM Modi. "Andhra's heritage is honesty, while Naidu's heritage is fraud. He keeps family first," the PM added.

2019-04-0115:59 (IST)

AAP moves EC against BJP's Namo channel

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Election Commission against BJP;s Namo TV. The letter stated,"Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after model code of conduct is enforced? If no permission was sought by ECI then what action has been taken?"

2019-04-0115:53 (IST)

NDA fields BDJS candidate Thushar Vellappally to fight against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah announced that Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate Thushar Vellappally will contest as NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

2019-04-0115:42 (IST)

NDA govt is committed to the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Modi-led NDA government has taken up so many infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh, including the modernisation and upgradation of airports.

2019-04-0115:34 (IST)

PM Modi is chowkidar of India's biggest thieves: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Telangana.Twitter/@INCIndia

Addressing an election rally in Zaheerabad in Telangana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister is the chowkidar of India's biggest thieves.

2019-04-0115:28 (IST)

I am chowkidar of toilets, claims PM Modi

"I am a chowkidar of toilets and I'm proud of that. Being the chowkidar of toilets I protect the honour of crores of Hindustani women," said the Prime Minister while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Wardha.

2019-04-0115:25 (IST)

Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Maharashtra's Wardha

Addressing a public rally at Swavalambi ground in Wardha, PM Modi said, "The Congress-NCP alliance is like Kumbhakarna. When in power they eat public money and sleep for six months."

2019-04-0115:19 (IST)

Elections will come and go, India's interests will always be my priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said elections will come and go but the interests of India citizens will always be his first priority.