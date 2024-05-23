The campaign for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election will end on Thursday at 5 pm in Bihar.

The polling for the sixth phase will be held in eight Lok Sabha constituencies -- Siwan, Sheohar, Vaishali, Maharajganj, Purvi Champaran, Paschim Champaran, Gopalganj (SC Reserved) and Valmiki Nagar on May 25 -- where 86 candidates are in the fray; among them, 78 are male while eight are female candidates.

In Siwan, JD-U has given the ticket to Vijayalakshmi Kushwaha, wife of former MLA Ramesh Kushwaha. The RJD has fielded former Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary while the former MP Shahabuddin's wife Hena Shahab is contesting as an independent candidate.

In Sheohar, RJD has given the ticket to Ritu Jaiswal while JDU has fielded Bahubali Anand Mohan's wife Lovely Anand. AIMIM has fielded Rana Ranjit Singh while Yogi Akhileshwar Das will contest as an independent. The main contest however is expected to be between JD-U and RJD candidates.

In the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat, current MP and LJPR candidate Veena Devi is contesting against RJD candidate Bahubali Munna Shukla. Veena comes from the Rajput community while Shukla comes from the Bhumihar community.

BJP has once again given the ticket to sitting MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat while Akash Singh is the candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. He is the son of Congress state President Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

In the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded Radha Mohan Singh while the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has given the ticket to Rajesh Kumar Kushwaha.

Former BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal is contesting from Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha seat while Congress has fielded Madan Mohan Tiwari against him.

In the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, JDU has once again given the ticket to Sunil Kumar Kushwaha while the RJD has fielded sugar mill owner Deepak Yadav against him.

In Gopalganj, JDU has given the ticket to Alok Kumar Suman while the VIP has given the ticket to Premnath Chanchal.