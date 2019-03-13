Actress Sumalatha, who is getting ready to contest from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, reportedly got a shot in the arm as one more big name from Sandalwood, after Darshan, has assured of supporting her candidature in the upcoming elections.

According to TV 5, Sumalatha had a lengthy meeting with none other than Yash and sought his support for her in the poll. The discussed politics for about four hours and the Rocking Star has promised her to put his weight behind her candidature in Mandya, the channel adds.

Sumalatha had recently claimed that Yash and Darshan are like her sons and indicated that the two stars, who have sizeable fan followings in Mandya, would support her in the upcoming election. Political pundits the actors have huge influence considering that they belong to the dominant Vokkaliga community.

A few days ago, Darshan had extended his support for Sumalatha. "I used to campaign for Appaji (Ambareesh) and I would definitely support Amma (Sumalatha). I have always supported my friends and well-wishers in politics irrespective of party lines."

However, Sumalatha is seeking ticket from Congress, which is yet to prepare its list of candidates. She is expected to contest as an independent candidate if she fails to get a ticket from the Congress. The actress has not turned down the possibility of contesting from the BJP ticket.

Mandya is the strong forte of the JD(S). It is set to field actor Nikhil Gowda, son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as its candidate. Due to coalition compulsion, Congress is in a catch-22 situation to name her as the candidate.