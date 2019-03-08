Challenging Star Darshan has extended his support to Sumalatha, who is keen to contest with Congress in the forthcoming general election from Mandya. The actress already has the backing from Sandalwood and notably from producer Rockline Venkatesh and veteran actor Doddanna.

Speaking to reporters, Darshan, who is basking in on the success of his latest movie Yajamana, said, "I used to campaign for Appaji (Ambareesh) and I would definitely support Amma (Sumalatha). I have always supported my friends and well-wishers in politics irrespective of party lines."

On asking whether he would foray into politics in future, Darshan said that politics is not his cup tea. On her turn, Sumalatha said that Darshan is like "her son" and thinks that he would campaign for her.

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep is non-committal about supporting Sumalatha. "Ambareesh's name is very big in Mandya and Darshan has put his weight behind her. So, there is no need of any others to extend their support," he said.

When reporters specifically asked Sudeep whether he would campaign for her if he gets a call from Sumalatha, the actor said, "I am not interested in politics," When reminded him of campaigning for candidates from different parties in earlier elections, the Bachchan actor refused to talk about politics citing that it was not the right place to discuss as he was attending an event related to movie.

However, political pundits are of the view that Sudeep, Yash and many other stars might support her if she personally requests them to campaign for her.

Sumalatha is likely to contest as an independent contestant if Congress fails to give her the ticket due to colation compulsion as JD(S) busy promoting Nikhil Gowda, son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as its candidate.