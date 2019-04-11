Live

The much-awaited Phase I of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are here. It will be held in 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states and Union Territories. The 17th general election to choose the next Prime Minister will be held in seven phases till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23 and the results will be announced on the same day, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The 2019 general election will be the largest the world has seen. Click here for election schedule.

Phase I Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will vote today.

Live Updates