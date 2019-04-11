The much-awaited Phase I of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are here. It will be held in 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states and Union Territories. The 17th general election to choose the next Prime Minister will be held in seven phases till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23 and the results will be announced on the same day, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The 2019 general election will be the largest the world has seen. Click here for election schedule.
Phase I Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will vote today.
Live Updates
Voters arrive at polling booths in Assam's Dibrugarh
Voters arrive at polling booths in Dibrugarh ahead of the voting for the first phase of the general elections 20p19. Voting on 5 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held today.
Visuals from a polling booth in West Bengal
Voters standing outside a polling booth in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. Voting on two parliamentary constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections will be held today.
Lok Sabha 2019: Full schedule and everything you need to know
